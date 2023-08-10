Clouds increasing with mostly mountain showers and storms

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Clouds are on the increase all across the Western Slope starting today. We’ll also be tracking some occasional showers and thunderstorms at times mostly over the higher elevations through the rest of the week.

Moisture Starts Increasing

A ridge of high pressure that has kept us dry and a bit warmer earlier in the week will start to weaken and move just to our east today. That will begin opening up the door for Pacific moisture to start streaming into the Western Slope. For most of us over the next couple of days, it only means an increase in afternoon cloud cover. The higher elevations will see enough lift to pop off some scattered showers and thunderstorms over the next handful of afternoons. Most of the rain should favor the San Juan Mountains today, then the Grand Mesa, the High Country, and the Book Cliffs on Friday. A few quick bursts of rain drops could be possible in the valleys each day, especially in the evening as temperatures fall and humidity rises, but the chances of seeing that are fairly low. We’ll continue to see a very similar pattern into Saturday and Sunday as well.

Improving Rain Chances Next Week

Rain chances look to turn a little better by the start of next week, and that’s the case all over the Western Slope--including the valleys. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will become a bit more widespread across the region by Monday afternoon, then continue into the evening and early overnight hours down in the valleys. Several showers and storms could return to the region once again on Tuesday before we start drying out and warming up again into the middle of next week.

Next 24 Hours

Clouds will be on the increase through the rest of the morning and into the afternoon, but we should still see enough sunshine to warm temperatures back up into the upper 80s and lower 90s. Quite a bit of that cloud cover hangs around through the evening and into the early overnight hours, and we can’t completely rule out a few rain drops somewhere in the valleys either, then skies start gradually clearing out into early Friday morning with lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower to middle 60s. Partly cloudy skies are back with very small rain chances on Friday with highs again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

