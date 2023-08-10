Cloud cover is increasing, and mountain storm activity returning by tomorrow

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The remainder of our Wednesday:

We will continue to have a few clouds hang around throughout the remainder of our day across the Western Slope. Temperatures in Grand Junction throughout the rest of the evening hours will sit in the upper to lower 80s. By the nighttime hours, locations across the Western Slope will sit under mostly clear to clear skies.

By Thursday’s morning rush hour, low temperatures will sit in the mid to lower 60s for Grand Junction and Delta. For Montrose and Cortez, temperatures will be upper to mid-50s.

The remainder of our workweek:

Changes will arrive as early as tomorrow, Thursday, July 10. While the valleys will remain dry for the most part, there is a slight chance a few sprinkles can work their way to the surface. Cloud cover will increase across the Western Slope tomorrow around the evening hours, and this is when the mountains will start to see storm activity return.

Temperatures will remain in the lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta and the upper 80s for Montrose and Cortez.

The Weekend Ahead:

Temperatures will not change for our four locations this weekend, but conditions will, specifically for Delta and Cortez. There is a greater chance for scattered showers and storms for these two locations to arrive around the evening hours by Saturday. For Grand Junction and Montrose, sky cover will hang around partly cloudy skies, and conditions will remain dry.

The mountains will continue to see pop-up storms around the afternoon to evening hours throughout the weekend and into the start of next week, when Grand Junction and Montrose will start to see the increase in storm activity to arrive.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.