Two wildfires burning in the San Juan Mountains

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two large wildfires are burning in southwestern Colorado. The Quartz Ridge Fire and Bear Creek Fire both burning in the San Juan mountains.

Between the two fires more than 700 acres have burned. Smoke from the Quartz Ridge fire is visible from Pagosa Springs, Colorado. It’s the larger of the two wildfires burning 560 acres.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) says both fires were started by a lightning strike around August 5.

The Bear Creek fire is burning about 2 1/2 miles west of the Weminuche Valley. It’s burned about 150 acres.

Both fires are at zero percent containment.

