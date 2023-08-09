Two wildfires burning in the San Juan Mountains

Quartz Ridge fire burning near Pagosa Springs
Quartz Ridge fire burning near Pagosa Springs(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Two large wildfires are burning in southwestern Colorado. The Quartz Ridge Fire and Bear Creek Fire both burning in the San Juan mountains.

Between the two fires more than 700 acres have burned. Smoke from the Quartz Ridge fire is visible from Pagosa Springs, Colorado. It’s the larger of the two wildfires burning 560 acres.

The United States Forest Service (USFS) says both fires were started by a lightning strike around August 5.

The Bear Creek fire is burning about 2 1/2 miles west of the Weminuche Valley. It’s burned about 150 acres.

Both fires are at zero percent containment.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
Avery Allen, 3, is in the hospital on dialysis because her kidneys are failing. She tested...
3-year-old among 5 hospitalized after E. coli outbreak in Utah city

Latest News

Colorado Rockies' Nolan Jones reacts after hitting a home run during the seventh inning of a...
Rockies get three bases-loaded walks in 10th inning, beat NL Central-leading Brewers 7-3
Eagle Rim Skate Park
City calls on artists for mural paintings at eagle rim skate park
FILE - NFL player Russell Wilson of the Denver Broncos, left, and Ciara arrive at the ESPY...
Singer Ciara expecting fourth child, her third with Russell Wilson
Three Jackalopes named to Pioneer League All-Star Team
Three Jackalopes named to Pioneer League All-Star Team