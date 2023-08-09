Sexual predator caught in Stapleton Park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office caught a sexual predator and arrested him Tuesday night.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Glen Braden of Evergreen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office back in July said there was a man allegedly exposing himself to women on hiking trails at Stapleton Park near Beaver Brook Trail.

Deputies in the area responded after a hiker encountered Braden along the trail, he tried to grab one of the victims before they got away.

After two and half hours Braden was found hiding in the woods.

Braden has been booked on multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure.

