Sexual predator caught in Stapleton Park

(KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 43 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office caught a sexual predator and arrested him Tuesday night.

The man has been identified as 20-year-old Glen Braden of Evergreen.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office back in July said there was a man allegedly exposing himself to women on hiking trails at Stapleton Park near Beaver Brook Trail.

Deputies in the area responded after a hiker encountered Braden along the trail, he tried to grab one of the victims before they got away.

After two and half hours Braden was found hiding in the woods.

Braden has been booked on multiple counts of unlawful sexual contact and indecent exposure.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
North Ave stabbing victim identified as 56-year-old Grand Junction man
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
Avery Allen, 3, is in the hospital on dialysis because her kidneys are failing. She tested...
3-year-old among 5 hospitalized after E. coli outbreak in Utah city

Latest News

Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133
CDOT making permanent repairs on CO HWY 133 bridge
FILE - An overhead view of the Senate chambers as lawmakers try to wrap up the session in the...
Advance Colorado sues state over First Amendment violations
Colorado providers left with empty seats in universal pre-K debacle
Colorado providers left with empty seats in universal pre-K debacle
Bobbie Boyd stands outside her apartment Wednesday, Aug. 9, 2023, in Fayetteville, Ark. On a...
Millions struggle to pay AC bills in heat waves. Federal aid reaches only a fraction