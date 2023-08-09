Fruita Monument High School reveals new mascot

The new fruita monument mascot(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Gabriel Gonzalez)
Published: Aug. 9, 2023 at 10:35 AM MDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It was a celebration this morning at Fruita Monument High School. Not only is it the first day of school, Fruita Monument also revealed their new mascot, Waldo Wildcat!

A student named Spencer came up with the idea for a new mascot. He designed and fundraised in order to make this happen. He was at the school this morning along with fellow classmates to discuss what this means for him and the school. Margaret, a student at Fruita Monument said, “Waldo Wildcat is the spirit of the school and his logo on everything.” She continued, “Spencer designed the new costume, and fundraised, so we brought the new costume here to introduce him to the school.”

Now that school is back in session, don’t forget to obey all laws while on the roads. The Grand Junction Police Department is warning drivers to put away all distractions like cell phones. Plus, drivers should be cautious of those crossing the street. Lastly, if you see something, say something.

