Fire danger eases as humidity increases

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Fire danger will subside tonight, then humidity will increase enough to notice. That could even lead to a couple of showers or thunderstorms.

Red Flag Warning This Evening

A Red Flag Warning continues this evening until 9 PM. A Red Flag Warning means weather conditions are favorable for wildfires to start and spread rapidly. The gusty wind combined with low humidity and dry vegetation make the fire threat increase.

Sunny, Calm Wednesday

Wednesday will be sunny with just a few passing clouds. Humidity will begin increasing Wednesday night and Thursday - more way above the ground than down low. That will mean increasing clouds. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Thursday, but they’ll mostly stay over the higher terrain.

Humidity Increases Again

Humidity will begin increasing down amid the lower elevations on Friday. You’ll notice that higher humidity when swamp coolers don’t do as well keeping us cool inside our homes. The higher humidity will be around through this weekend, then it will begin to diminish on Monday.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly cloudy. We’ll cool from lower 90s around 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM and to mid-70s at 10 PM. We’ll become mostly clear overnight. Low temperatures by morning will be near 59 degrees around Grand Junction, 54 degrees around Montrose, 56 degrees around Delta, and 47 degrees around Cortez. Wednesday will be mostly sunny and calmer. We’ll warm from upper 50s and lower 60s at 7 AM to lower 80s at noon to upper 80s and lower 90s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 91 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 91 degrees around Delta, and 89 degrees around Cortez.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.