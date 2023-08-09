City calls on artists for mural paintings at eagle rim skate park

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Are you looking to share your art with the community? That time might be here. The city of Grand Junction is looking for several talented artists to commission for three mural paintings at Eagle Rim Skate Park. This isn’t the first painting of the park. The city told us this is an annual event. Intended to spruce up the area and make it more enjoyable for the public.

In six weeks, the Grand Junction Commission on Arts and Culture will select artists to paint at Eagle Rim. Their total budget is $5,000. The city says they collaborated with the skating community and painted over some of the graffiti in the past, but now the park is ready for a transformation. Especially with the new Bonzai Zip Line addition to Las Colonias. Traffic is expected to increase near the skate park.

“Part of our efforts with public art is to really activate a lot for the public parks and recreation amenities through town and have art readily displayed,” Said Ken Sherbenou, the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director.

The painted areas will act as a blank canvas for the artist.

Plot A has a total area of 945 square feet and the city is offering $1,000. Plot B has a total area of 2,700 square feet, the city offers $2,000. Plot C’s total area is just over fifteen hundred. $1,800 is offered for that area.

The form requests you name and contact information, 2-5 previous mural examples, your full color design proposal, and which area you want to work with. Be sure to email jonathanw@gjcity.org your desired location after filling out the form on the city’s website.

Sherbenou says the city feels proper compensation is a critical component.

“We do have a responsibility to support public art and one of the ways we do that is to actually invest and pay artists for their good work,” Said Sherbenou.

All submitted designs need to be appropriate for all ages. No foul language and gang affiliation is allowed.

Submissions must be turned in by Friday, September 15th and the city doesn’t want any blank spaces left.

Painting needs to begin September 24th, and end of October 2nd.

