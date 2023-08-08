Winchester fire burns near Ridgway

winchester fire
winchester fire(u.s. forest service)
By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 7:13 AM MDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - A new fire is burning about six miles southeast of Ridgway. Its on the west side of Cow Creek. The Winchester fire is believed to have started around August 1 after a storm blew through. Officials say it was started by lightning.

Although the Winchester fire was listed at .10 acres, a smoke plume could be seen as far away as Grand Junction. There are no structures threatened according to the United States Forest Service. (USFS)

The primary strategy is to monitor the fire using lookouts and aircraft due to steep, rocky terrain, long and difficult access routes by ground and the risks associated with inserting firefighters into the area by helicopter.

In a Facebook post by the Grand Mesa Uncompahgre and Gunnison National Forests officials say, fire managers would like to remind forest users to continue to be attentive of their actions and surroundings, especially in areas with dry vegetation or dead/down trees. Practice smart wildfire prevention behavior including never leaving a campfire unattended, using established campfire rings, picking safe and proper campfire sites and ensuring that their fires are completely out and cool to the touch by using the drown, stir and feel method.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
CMU RENAMES ITS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Big changes and upcoming events at Colorado Mesa University

Latest News

winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
CDOT crews will begin work on final fix where road was washed out in May.
Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133
Motorists must move over for disabled vehicles with hazard lights on
Expanded Move Over Law goes into effect
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Stabbing victim found lying on North Avenue