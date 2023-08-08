Tampa mayor makes $1.1 million cocaine catch while fishing with family in Florida Keys

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: Jane Castor via CNN)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 1:33 PM MDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she and her family hauled in 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys last month.

Authorities said the drugs are worth approximately $1.1 million.

The U.S. Border Patrol said the catch happened about an hour from Key West on July 23.

The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the...
The office of Tampa Mayor Jane Castor said she caught 70 pounds of cocaine while fishing in the Florida Keys.(Source: U.S. Border Patrol via CNN)

Castor’s team said the family contacted the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office and Border Patrol agents took the drugs.

This isn’t Castor’s first time bringing in evidence, since she spent three decades working for the Tampa Police Department, including six years as the police chief.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Guns
New Colorado gun control legislation blocked
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper

Latest News

FILE - This combination photo shows Tory Lanez performing at the Festival d'ete de Quebec, July...
Rapper Tory Lanez is expected to be sentenced on day two of hearing in Megan Thee Stallion shooting
Looking east from Route 97, a man stands in the field of downed power lines and poles on Route...
US east cleans up after deadly storms as New England braces for flooding
A powerful storm system with intense winds and destructive thunderstorms swept through the...
Deadly storms batter states in the eastern U.S.
The Grand Canyon is seen while in flight from Air Force One, with President Joe Biden aboard,...
Biden makes Grand Canyon monument designation, citing Arizona tribal heritage, climate concerns
CDOT crews will begin work on final fix where road was washed out in May.
Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133