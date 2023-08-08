Stabbing victim found lying on North Avenue

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect(David Jones)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:56 PM MDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - North Avenue shut down between 28 ½ Rd and and 28 ¾ Rd while authorities investigate an apparent stabbing.

There aren’t many details. it was before 8:30 Monday night that police got a call about someone lying in North Ave. with a knife sticking out of their chest. When officers arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. It happened near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey.

A suspect was contacted by police immediately and taken to the hospital with apparent wounds.

No word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
CMU RENAMES ITS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Big changes and upcoming events at Colorado Mesa University
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified

Latest News

Guns
New colorado gun control legislation blocked
Canyon View Park Pavement Project
Canyon view park paving project underway
Those meeting at the summit addressed solutions to problems like impaired driving, pedestrian...
C-DOT kicks off Traffic Safety Summit
MEALS ON WHEELS MONDAY INTERVIEW
MEALS ON WHEELS MONDAY INTERVIEW