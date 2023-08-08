New colorado gun control legislation blocked

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Trouble at the Capital. Colorado Democrats produced a bill earlier this year to increase the legal purchase age for firearms to 21 in the state. Governor Polis signed it into act back in April, but today, the day before the law was to go into effect, a Federal Judge blocked it.

A Colorado based gun rights non profit vouched for the stop of what they say is an unconstitutional law. Saying they won’t stop fighting until every single unconstitutional anti-gun law is struck down.

As of Tuesday, August 8th, the legal age to purchase a firearm was supposed to be raised to 21, with exceptions for Police Officers and Military Personnel. Senate Bill 169 also made the selling of firearms to those underage a misdemeanor offense. Adding to that, come October, it will take three days to officially have your gun in hand due to House Bill 1219. That bill imposes a waiting period on all Colorado gun purchases.

The owner of Jerry’s Outdoor Sports says the new bills make it harder on his business and keeps young adults from local hunting in the valley. He says he wishes the sponsors of the bill would have added sunset clauses in the bill.

“If we say alright, we’re going to support this bill for 18 to 21 year old’s, we’ll vote for it, but if crime does not decrease in two years, it goes away,” Said Tim Holt, the owner of Jerry’s Outdoor Sports.

Holt says Colorado Officials are pushing on the Second Amendment and a Colorado gun rights non profit agrees. Today a Federal Judge temporarily blocked the enforcement of the new law. Judge Phillip Brimmer said Rocky Mountain Gun Owners, “Have shown success on the merits on the question of whether the second amendment applies to 18-20 year olds,”

The state countered those arguments with statements from experts, citing those 18 to 20 year olds were monitored by fathers, guardians, or militia officers when they touched guns. They said there were no unconditional right to firearms and they did have restrictions when the amendment was written.

City Councilman Scott Beilfuss says while he understands part of the intent with the age restriction was to tackle the high suicide rate in young men. He doesn’t think this law will change much of anything. He believes a mental health approach is a better solution.

“When we talk about gun issues, it usually comes back to, it’s nota gun issue, but a mental health issue. None of us can deny that,” Said Beilfuss.

He feels that mental health used to be a large focus for legislation, but now not so much. He wants more trained professionals and more funding to target mental health issues and gun violence.

There are no current hearing ins place set to decide whether the new law wills stay in effect or not. Judge Brimmer rejected the request to block house bill 1290, citing a lack of stance in the case. The bill will go into effect October 1st.

