Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested

A suspect has been arrested and charged.
By Bernie Lange and (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 8:00 AM MDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. August 8

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The man who was found lying on North Avenue Monday night with multiple stab wounds has died, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

A second man was also taken to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was arrested, police said.

Daniel Craddock, a 61-year-old Grand Junction man, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect
Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect(David Jones)

The stabbing was reported at around 8:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Avenue, near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey. Police say they arrived and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Craddock was also found in the area with minor injuries.

The county coroner is expected to release the identity of the slain man once family and next of kin are notified.

The GJPD stated that it believes the stabbing to be an isolated incident, and remains under investigation.

No other information was released by authorities.

___

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - North Avenue was shut down between 28 ½ Road and and 28 ¾ Road last night while authorities investigated an apparent stabbing.

There aren’t many details. It was before 8:30 Monday night that police got a call about someone lying in North Avenue with a knife sticking out of their chest. When officers arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. It happened near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey.

A suspect was contacted by police immediately and taken to the hospital with apparent wounds.

No word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the stabbing.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Just as the dancing had started at the couple’s reception, an unexpected guest showed up – a...
Bear crashes couple’s wedding, steals their desserts
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
CMU RENAMES ITS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Big changes and upcoming events at Colorado Mesa University

Latest News

winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
winchester fire
Winchester fire burns near Ridgway
A suspect has been arrested and charged.
Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested
CDOT crews will begin work on final fix where road was washed out in May.
Crews begin work on permanent repair on Highway 133