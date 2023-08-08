Man stabbed on North Ave dies, suspect arrested

UPDATE 7:45 a.m. August 8

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The man who was found lying on North Avenue Monday night with multiple stab wounds has died, according to the Grand Junction Police Department.

A second man was also taken to the hospital. After receiving treatment, he was arrested, police said.

Daniel Craddock, a 61-year-old Grand Junction man, was arrested and charged with second-degree murder.

Two taken to hospital in stabbing including suspect (David Jones)

The stabbing was reported at around 8:25 p.m. in the 2800 block of North Avenue, near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey. Police say they arrived and found the victim with multiple stab wounds. Craddock was also found in the area with minor injuries.

The county coroner is expected to release the identity of the slain man once family and next of kin are notified.

The GJPD stated that it believes the stabbing to be an isolated incident, and remains under investigation.

No other information was released by authorities.

This is an update to a developing story. Previous coverage is below.

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - North Avenue was shut down between 28 ½ Road and and 28 ¾ Road last night while authorities investigated an apparent stabbing.

There aren’t many details. It was before 8:30 Monday night that police got a call about someone lying in North Avenue with a knife sticking out of their chest. When officers arrived, they found one person with stab wounds. It happened near Homeward Bound of the Grand Valley and Grease Monkey.

A suspect was contacted by police immediately and taken to the hospital with apparent wounds.

No word on the condition of the victim or what led up to the stabbing.

