Lawmakers in Colorado and other states try to get a handle on AI

DENVER, Colo. (KJCT) - Artificial intelligence is drawing the attention of state lawmakers as legislative bodies from multiple different states work to regulate the fledgling technology.

Legislators in several states, including Connecticut, Colorado, New York, Virginia, and Minnesota are planning to work together to create legislation that would create common definitions of terms. Broad guardrails are also expected in the private sector, with product liability and impact assessments likely.

Some states have already created task forces and advisory committees that allow lawmakers to more easily regulate the technology.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.