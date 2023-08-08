Gusty winds keep the fire danger elevated for another day

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Dry ground fuels and continued gusty winds will once again keep the fire danger up across the Western Slope today.

Continued Fire Danger

While low humidity won’t be as much of an issue with the high fire danger today, dry ground fuels could cause any new or already-burning fires to quickly spread to nearby areas as they get pushed around by gusty winds. Most wind gusts will once again be between 20 and 30 mph, but some gusts over the southern half of the region--primarily the San Juan Mountains--could see wind gusts as high 35 or 40 mph. Those factors once again will have most of the Western Slope under a high fire danger through the afternoon. Red Flag Warnings are once again in effect for the western half of the region mostly south of Interstate 70, as well as the southeast corner of the region from noon to 9 PM. Grand Junction, Delta, Montrose, Gateway, Nucla, Dove Creek, and Cortez are among some of the cities included in the warning area. Burning of any kind is not advised while the warning is active. Winds will start to calm down, and the fire danger will subside tonight and through the rest of the week.

Small Rain Chances

Wednesday will be a quiet day for many of us with mostly sunny to sunny skies, then clouds start increasing once again with small rain chances as another fetch of monsoon-like moisture is expected to drift back into the region, especially by the weekend. Most of the showers and storms will form over the mountains of the region on Thursday and Friday, then humidity starts to increase and we’ll see a few more of those showers and thunderstorms by Saturday. Best rain chances will continue to stay over the higher terrain, but some rain could find the valley floors too on Saturday afternoon. We’ll overall trend drier and a little warmer by the end of the weekend and into early next week, but some very small rain chances could continue to hang around.

Next 24 Hours

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies continue to hang around much of the region through the rest of the afternoon with wind gusts mostly between 20 and 30 mph. High temperatures will be a couple of degrees cooler, but still expect upper 80s and lower 90s. A couple of showers and storms are possible right around the New Mexico border through the afternoon, then we’ll watch right around Interstate 70 between Parachute and Glenwood Springs through the evening for additional rain and rumbles of thunder. Everyone else should stay dry, and clouds will start to clear out overnight tonight as winds calm with overnight lows in the middle to upper 50s and lower 60s. We’ll see fewer clouds and more sunshine on Wednesday with highs again in the upper 80s and lower 90s.

