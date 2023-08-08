Expanded Move Over Law goes into effect

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new, expanded “move over” law went into effect today across Colorado. The new law aims to protect all vehicles with flashing hazard lights on the side of the road.

The updated State law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they encounter any disabled vehicle at the roadside with its hazard lights on.

