Expanded Move Over Law goes into effect

Motorists must move over for disabled vehicles with hazard lights on
Motorists must move over for disabled vehicles with hazard lights on(KKCO)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 25 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The new, expanded “move over” law went into effect today across Colorado. The new law aims to protect all vehicles with flashing hazard lights on the side of the road.

The updated State law requires drivers to move over a lane or slow down to at least 20 miles per hour below the posted speed limit when they encounter any disabled vehicle at the roadside with its hazard lights on.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

