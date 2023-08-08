Canyon view park paving project underway

Canyon View Park Pavement Project
Canyon View Park Pavement Project
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 9:27 PM MDT|Updated: moments ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting August 7th, Canyon View Park’s parking lots will be under construction for the next month as part of the city’s Open Space Master Plan. To minimize interruption, the project is broken into two phases.

During the first phase, contractors will be focused on the South parking lot. Working till this Friday and taking a break so youth soccer programs like Fire FC will not have their activities disturbed. Crews will resume their work from August 14th to the 16th and again breaking before the weekend. Available parking during phase one is located at the North parking lot in front of the softball fields.

“The Canyon View Park Paving Project falls withing that last category of taking care of existing facilities. That was something we hear loud and clear during the planning process. Making sure you take care of what you have. So this $1.3 million project is part of the overall $157 million of identified needs for the Parks and Recreation system,” Said Ken Sherbenou, the Grand Junction Parks and Recreation Director.

Phase 2 will begin August 30th, till the first of September. This time working on the North parking lot. There is another break for the weekend. Crews will wrap on paving between September 5th though the 7th. You are welcome to park on the freshly paved south lot while the second phase is conducted.

