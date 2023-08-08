Back-to-school immunizations

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 8, 2023 at 3:54 PM MDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - According to Mesa County Public Health immunization records remain at a steady rate for this school year.

The county health department recently wrapped up its back-to-school vaccine clinic. Parents had the opportunity to get their kids immunized before the start of school with no appointment necessary.

Alison Sanchez, the clinical services manager for Mesa County Public Health said while the clinic is over there is still time to get kids vaccinated before and after school starts.

Sanchez said getting kids vaccinated helps prevent the spread of diseases across classrooms and communities.

“It’s really important to make sure that we are preventing spreadable illness and by getting those vaccines we can do so and really getting those vaccine numbers up to 95% is the best way.” Sanchez said.

Sanchez also said the health department offers low-cost vaccine programs for families without insurance.

