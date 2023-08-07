Marillac Health celebrating National Community Health Center Week

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - It’s here! Today starts a week-long celebration for National Community Health Center Week. Marillac Health is proud to celebrate this week with residents after more than 35 years in the community.

This week raises awareness about America’s Health Centers mission and accomplishments, including Marillac Health. Kristy Schmidt, Chief Development Officer for Marillac, said, “Anybody that comes through our doors is welcomed.” She continued, “We offer sliding fee discount program for individuals and families who are under the 200% poverty level.”

Marillac Health is a locally run non-profit organization that has over 42,000 visits from residents every year at the six locations across Mesa County. According to Marillac, Community Health Centers lower health care costs by around $24 billion annually.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.