Delta County Health officials warn against mosquitoes after West Nile Virus infects a resident

Health officials in Delta County address West Nile Virus
By (Bernie Lange)
Published: Aug. 7, 2023 at 3:28 PM MDT|Updated: 46 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DELTA, Colo. (KJCT) - The Delta County Health Department is urging residents to remain vigilant against mosquitoes and strongly consider taking safeguards to protect against mosquitoes. This after a Delta County resident tested positive for West Nile Virus.

So far, state health officials have confirmed 12 human cases of West Nile virus in residents of eight counties.

The first confirmed death from West Nile was reported Friday August 4.

Experts say parts of our area are experiencing a tremendous number of mosquitoes hatch off after the spring snow melt. Delta County health officials say protecting yourself and loved ones is critical in avoiding contracting the virus.

“Something that came up recently was talking about infants and children. It’s important to dress them in long sleeves and long leg coverings.” Says Shirley Tatto, Emergency Preparedness and Response Coordinator for Delta County. “But also, you can use mosquito netting when they’re really young, over their strollers or over their cribs to protect them.”

An easy way to make sure that you stay safe is using repellent with DEET. Remove standing water in your area, keep the doors and windows closed. Also, avoid going outdoors during the morning and evening when mosquitoes are most active.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
CMU RENAMES ITS COMMUNITY COLLEGE
Big changes and upcoming events at Colorado Mesa University
Fire officials say the driver of a black Mercedes was pinned underneath huge logs from a lumber...
Driver pinned under logs in crash with lumber truck
Montrose 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event
Montrose 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified

Latest News

Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Colorado Parks and Wildlife hunts bear that bit a hammocking camper
Parents scrambling after their kids weren’t approved for full-time universal preschool
Parents scrambling after their kids weren’t approved for full-time universal preschool
The City of Montrose is looking for public input on ways to improve its recycling collection...
City of Montrose looking for community input on recycling and trash programs
Colorado Department of Higher Education reports massive data breach
Colorado Department of Higher Education reports massive data breach