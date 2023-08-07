C-DOT kicks off Traffic Safety Summit

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Today the Colorado Department of Transportation kicked off its three-day traffic safety summit.

CDOT officials met with national and regional advocates at this year’s summit.

Those meeting at the summit addressed solutions to problems like impaired driving, pedestrian and bicycle deaths, motorcycle awareness and seat belt safety. According to CDOT there were nearly 800 traffic deaths in Colorado last year.

Sam Cole, CDOT’s communications manager says people are dying on Colorado roadways and it should not be happening.

“People are dying on our roadways; people are seriously injured on our roadways. Really, nobody should be seriously injured or killed on Colorado roadways.” Cole said.

Those statewide gathering at the summit are coming up with solutions to make Colorado roadways safer.

“Literally every single crash is preventable. This is an action-oriented summit.” Cole said. “Some of the best minds are in the room, we’re looking at best practices that have not only been proven to work in Colorado, but also across the country.”

The summit is being held in Loveland after a new focus was put in place on the new advancing transportation safety initiative to eliminate fatal crashes.

