Montrose 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The city and county of Montrose are partnering up to host a waste collection event with the goal of giving residents the chance to dispose of hazardous materials.

Materials the waste collection will be accepting are batteries, aerosols, fertilizer, paint supplies, light bulbs, and fuels.

The household hazardous waste event is scheduled to take place august 26th at five p.m. at the city public works shop.

Fee Schedule:

• Batteries (Wet/Dry Cell) Lithium, nickel-cadmium (NiCd), and nickel-metal hydride (NiMH) — $4.00 each.

Large rechargeables (gel cells) — $3.00 each. Alkaline — $2.00 each. Lead-acid batteries — No Charge

• Light bulbs (fluorescent and ballasts) Fluorescent bulbs (8′, 4′, and shorter) up to 10 — FREE. Over 10, $1.00 each. Compact Fluorescent Lights (CFLs) — FREE

• Liquid Fuels (automotive fluids, degreasers, mineral spirits, gasoline, kerosene) — $1.00 per gallon or $0.50 for smaller containers.

• Liquid Chemicals (acids, adhesives, bleach, caustic cleaners, oxidizers, solvents) — $2.00 per gallon or $.50 for smaller containers.

• Fertilizer (granular) Containers weighing five pounds or less — $1.00 Containers weighing five pounds or more — $2.00.

• Fertilizers (liquid) Containers per gallon — $2.00 Containers less than one gallon — $1.00.

• Herbicides, Pesticides, Poisons, Insecticides (liquids, must be in sealable containers) — $2.00 per gallon or $1.00 for smaller containers.

• Paint (oil & latex based, primers, artist) — No charge. Paint Supplies (cleaner, thinner, varnish, turpentine) — $1.00 per gallon or $0.50 for smaller containers

• Aerosols and spray paint — $1.00 each.

• Fire Extinguishers — $5.00 each

• Solid grease, waxes, oils, chemicals, cleaners — FREE

• Stains, polyurethanes — FREE

• Stucco, plaster, drywall mud, mortar, grout — FREE

•Thermometers (mercury) $1.00 each

The following shall NOT be collected:

• Unidentifiable chemicals and hazardous wastes;

• Non-residential household hazardous wastes;

• Excessive volumes or quantities of residential household hazardous wastes reasonably indicating the material was generated from a commercial or industrial facility;

• Explosive or radioactive material;

• Electronic waste

• Biological/infectious waste

