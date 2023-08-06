Child killed, 5 people injured in shooting at Louisiana home

FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.
FILE - A child was killed in a shooting at a home in Lafayette, Louisiana on Saturday.(MGN)
By KPLC Digital Team and Amanda Alvarado
Published: Aug. 6, 2023 at 9:42 AM MDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAFAYETTE, La. (KPLC/Gray News) - One child was killed and five other people were shot following an incident Saturday morning in Lafayette, Lousiana, according to KPLC.

Two police officers are among those seriously injured.

At least three Lafayette police officers responded after 2 a.m. Saturday. When they arrived, someone fired at them, wounding two officers. Another officer returned fire.

Three additional victims were struck by gunfire during the incident, including a woman and two children. It is unclear who shot them.

Deputies describe the officers’ injuries as serious and say the other victims are in critical condition. The suspect was also shot, although it’s unclear the extent of their injuries.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified
Xcel Energy Building
New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities
58-year-old Allen Todd May is accused of running an oil money fraud scheme in prison.
Fugitive from Colorado found in Florida after 5 years
Here’s how long Coloradans are waiting for the unemployment division to answer the phone
Here’s how long Coloradans are waiting for the unemployment division to answer the phone
KKCO 11 News -- First Alert Weather Day for Tuesday
A beautiful and warm weekend ahead

Latest News

US players react following a miss in the penalty shootout during the Women's World Cup round of...
US loses to Sweden on penalty kicks in earliest Women’s World Cup exit ever
The city and county of Montrose are partnering up to host a waste collection event with the...
Montrose 2023 Household Hazardous Waste Event
FILE - This combo of file images shows Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg, left, and Tesla and SpaceX...
Musk says his cage fight with Zuckerberg will be streamed on X
FILE - Veterans, military family members and advocates call for Senate Republicans to change...
Veterans see historic expansion of benefits for toxic exposure as new law nears anniversary