Big changes and upcoming events at Colorado Mesa University

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University has recently renamed its parent institution, Western Colorado Community College, to CMU Tech. This change aims to bring attention to the need for technical education and trade careers on the Western Slope. On August 17 CMU will have an informal unveiling outside of the formally known WCCC building B.

On a 10-day trip to Europe, CMU’s men’s basketball team played against professional clubs and explored Prague, Berlin, and Paris. They won all three games, earning the championship. In addition to the basketball trip to Europe, the basketball team’s head coach believes it is essential for them to grow culturally, and this trip can contribute to that.

“This is certainly a team that’s capable of winning the RMAC this year. So this trip has benefited us on the courts and in terms of our relationships, and I think it’s made our players more well-rounded as humans.”

Next week, CMU is welcoming a guest speaker, Curtis Hill, who will discuss “The Culture of Belonging.” Hill’s presentation will highlight the significance of respectful communication in creating a safe and welcoming environment. The aim is to teach students ways to communicate effectively with people from diverse backgrounds. The training and presentation, which is open to staff, faculty, and community members, will take place on August 10 at 11:00 a.m. in the CMU Meyer Ballroom

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.