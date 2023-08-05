Roice-Hurst Pets of the Week: Meet Candy and Dorito!

Meet Candy and Dorito, a kitten and a puppy, looking to brighten their fur-ever families life
By (Melissa Wright)
Published: Aug. 4, 2023 at 6:45 PM MDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - There is nothing cuter than a little kitten like Candy. Candy, a 2-month-old kitten at Roice-Hurst, has already earned a reputation for being the loudest cat in the room. Candy has a super sweet personality and is always looking for love! She is a female orange tabby, which is somewhat unusual and adds to her charm! Take home this ginger beauty today!

Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Candy and Dorito!
Roice Hurst Pet of the Week: Candy and Dorito!
Are you in the mood for some adorable puppy love? Meet Dorito, the almost 3-month-old pup with big ears and an even bigger personality! With her fun energy and sweet face, Dorito is sure to bring joy and happiness into your life.

August 1-31 is Clear the Shelters!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society has once again teamed up with NBC Universal and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters, a month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off!

