New laws in effect August to save Coloradans money on utilities

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Starting August 7, 2023, new laws will go into effect to help Coloradans save money on their energy bills.

SB23-291 presented a package of reforms to lower utility bills.

The law balances out expenses paid by utility shareholders versus ratepayers. The senate bill limits the ability of utility companies to recover certain expenses from ratepayers such as lobbying and advertising.

HB23-1252 also takes effect on Monday.

The house bill is working towards reducing Colorado’s emissions from gas utilities.

