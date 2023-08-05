A beautiful and warm weekend ahead

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The remainder of our Friday:

We will continue to sit under partly cloudy skies throughout our Friday across most of Western Slope. Temperatures will be in the upper 80s by 8 pm in Grand Junction and continue falling. The cloud cover will also start to taper off as we arrive into the nighttime and overnight hours. Low temperatures will sit in the mid-60s for Grand Junction, lower 60s to upper 50s for Delta, and Montrose and Cortez will hang in the lower 50s.

A look into the weekend:

The valleys’ conditions will remain unchanged, staying under mostly sunny skies. The only part that is changing is the temperatures, but there will remain a minor fluctuation where Grand Junction and Delta will remain in the mid-90s. For Montrose and Cortez, temperatures will sit in the lower 90s.

Some of our mountains will continue to experience a few scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Next Week:

Like the upcoming weekend, a slight change will occur as we enter another workweek. Temperatures will stay around the mid to lower 90s for Grand Junction and Delta, whereas Montrose will sit in the lower 90s to upper 80s. The case will be roughly the same for Cortez, but temperatures will remain in the lower 90s.

Conditions are going to stay the same for the most part. There are a few days that Delta and Cortez will sit under partly cloudy skies, but overall, we will not expect any precipitation for the four locations. The mountains will continue to soak up some moisture, leading to scattered showers and thunderstorms.

