New MCSO substation location opens in Clifton

MCSO moves Clifton substation from Peach Tree Shopping Center
MCSO moves Clifton substation from Peach Tree Shopping Center(kkco)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 11:11 PM MDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Mesa County Sheriff’s Office (MCSO) is branching out. Thursday morning, they opened their new substation in Clifton.

MCSO is relocating from the Peach Tree Center to 126 2nd Street in Clifton

Sheriff Todd Rowell and others gathered for a ribbon cutting to welcome the new substation into the area. The space is over 35-hundred square feet which is much bigger than what the deputies previously worked in With the new space, Captain Eric Sperber says it will help deputies in many ways.

“Think about the services that we have to travel to the main Mesa County office in Grand Junction,” said Sperber. “That trip takes us 15 minutes one way and 15 another and so the more things that we can put into this building to make sure that those guys don’t have to travel back and forth and being quicker to responding to calls.”

Additionally, more computers were added at this station helping with efficiency to complete case reports and giving more time for patrolling the surrounding area.

