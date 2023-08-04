CSP Trooper involved in Fruita crash identified

Colorado State Patrol reported an increase in crashes involving pedestrians
Colorado State Patrol reported an increase in crashes involving pedestrians(CSP/KKTV)
By Bernie Lange
Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The Colorado State Patrol (CSP) trooper involved in a crash last week has been identified.

Trooper Brad Latchaw was involved in a crash with a passenger vehicle on July 27th at the intersection of 22 Road and K road in Fruita. The trooper was not seriously injured in the crash but the two passengers in the other vehicle were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries.

Trooper Latchaw has been with the CSP since June 30th, 2005. He’s assigned to the motor carrier services section in Grand Junction.

The Mesa County Critical Incident Response Team continues the investigation of the crash.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspected arrested in morning hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in morning hit-and-run
FBI: Woman escapes makeshift cinder block cell in Klamath Falls, man arrested.
Have you seen this man? FBI seeks help from the public to identify more victims
Divers searched the water, but efforts to rescue the 42-year-old victim were unsuccessful. His...
Dad drowns after saving his 3 kids from canal
Western Colorado Community College rebrands to Colorado Mesa University Tech
Western Colorado Community College rebrands to Colorado Mesa University Tech
The rollover involved 57 people; one person died and eight others were flown to hospitals.
1 dead, 8 others seriously hurt in tour bus rollover at Grand Canyon West

Latest News

Japanese beetles are commonly found this time of year
Mesa County: Spraying completed in Japanese Beetle hot zone
MCSO moves Clifton substation from Peach Tree Shopping Center
New MCSO substation location opens in Clifton
Congressional Recognition
Business Incubator Center receives congressional recognition
The weekly update from the Drought Monitor upgraded areas along the Colorado-Utah state line...
Drought returns to Western Colorado