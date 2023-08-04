Business Incubator Center receives congressional recognition

By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Aug. 3, 2023 at 10:13 PM MDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The Business Incubator Center received congressional recognition today from Lauren Boebert for the work they do to support local businesses and the community at large. According to the CEO, BIC is Colorado’s oldest incubator, operating since 1987. They’ve helped launch over 600 companies. Representative Boebert says she is proud that a veteran managed, small business in Mesa County created 10 thousand jobs. She says she appreciates all that BIC does and will continue to do.

BIC’s CEO says their mission is to stimulate and diversify the local economy and create enterprises. They currently house 71 businesses spanning vastly different industries. From tech, agriculture, and food. BIC owns the only public makerspace in our region. Making it the perfect place for innovators to create prototypes and build on ideas.

“Our team does an amazing job at helping our community and our small businesses and entrepreneurs find the resources, get the coaching, and the consulting through the Colorado SBDC network. We have the center here, and through the business loan fund and incentives with Mesa County, we can help businesses get the resources they need to stabilize and thrive,” Said CEO of BIC, Dalida Sassoon Bollig.

One of BIC’s businesses was recognized too. Valkyrie Recovery System creates parachutes to recover rockets in outer space. Multiple parachutes have been tested in space already. Boebert wanted to present the certificate due to Valkyrie’s innovative contributions to the Aerospace industry.

