GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Meet Tasty, the feline companion that’s sure to capture your heart. With her curious, affectionate, and playful personality, she’s the perfect addition to any home. While she may enjoy lounging on the couch, Tasty also loves to play with feather toys. Despite her unknown past, she’s a social butterfly and gets along well with other cats at the shelter. Although she may seem shy at first, once she’s comfortable, she’s sure to steal the show. If you’re thinking of adopting Tasty and want to introduce her to your other pets first, simply contact Roice-Hurst to schedule a meet and greet.

Roice-Hurst Pet of the Week: Meet Tasty! (Roice-Hurst)

August 1-31 is Clear the Shelters!

Roice-Hurst Humane Society has once again teamed up with NBC Universal and Hill’s Pet Nutrition for Clear the Shelters, a month-long adoption special with a goal of clearing our shelter and moving pets into loving homes! Throughout the entire month of August, all adoption fees are 50% off!

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.