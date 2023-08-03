Grand Junction City Council pay increase could be on ballot

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - City of Grand Junction is considering a ballot measure to boost the pay of city council members. If approved it would be the first bump in over 24 years.

“As Grand Junction has grown, the demands on city council have grown as well,” said Scott Beilfuss, District At-large council member. In order to keep up with those expectations, it requires more time and more dedication to the role.

“It’s 20 to 30 hours a week at least, you know, just on meetings and we get packets on Friday the week before,” said Beilfuss. “Those packets are all the information we’re to go over, typically those packets are anywhere from 200 to 1000 pages long.”

City council members make $500 per month but if the measure passes council members would see a $1,000 increase.

“It’s not uncommon, you know, some of the cities pay a lot more than we do,” said Beilfuss.

At the workshop on Monday Mayor Anna Stout said the increase would put Grand Junction in line with other communities our size.

“It’s a very minimal cost, you know, as far as the taxpayers go, and it just comes out of general funds,” Beilfuss. “So there aren’t any tax increases or sales tax or any of that stuff.”

The city council is hopeful the potential increase in pay will attract a diverse pool of candidates.

“You pretty much can’t run unless you’re retired or self-employed,” said Beilfuss. “It doesn’t bring a lot of diversity to the council. So we’re trying to give the opportunity for people that, you know, are from different economic backgrounds.”

If passed the changes would go into effect in May 2024, after the current members have completed their terms.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.