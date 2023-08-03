Delta County man tests positive for West Nile Virus

Mosquito
Mosquito(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By Bernie Lange
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 10:47 PM MDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - The first confirmed case of West Nile Virus has been reported in Delta County. A man in his 30′s from the North Fork area has contracted the illness. We have not heard how sick he is or if he is. The Delta County Health Department has this reminder for people do help avoid getting infected with West Nile Virus:

Protecting yourself from mosquito bites is the best way to prevent infection with WNV. Limit

outdoor activities at dusk and dawn when mosquitoes are most active. Wear light colors, long

pants, long-sleeved shirts, and socks in areas where mosquitoes are active.

Remember the four R’s:

REPEL mosquitoes using EPA-registered insect repellent.

REMOVE standing water from your home and yard.

REPAIR or replace damaged window and door screens.

REMIND your family, friends, and neighbors about mosquito safety.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
hit and run
Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be heavy at times, and they'll leave some areas dry.
Heavy storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday
Suspected arrested in morning hit-and-run
Suspect arrested in morning hit-and-run

Latest News

Highline Lake State Park
Free state park passes for military members
CMU Mascot
Colorado Mesa University offers free application for Grand Valley residents
The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study
The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study
Unstuff the bus for District 51
Unstuff the bus for District 51