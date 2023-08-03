CSP, local law enforcement strengthen presence on I-70 August 4

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - Law enforcement in western Colorado will be strengthening their presence on Interstate 70 the weekend of August 4.

Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and other local agencies will be looking for speeders, reckless drivers, and aggressive drivers. CSP says law enforcement will be stopping drivers who are speeding, driving aggressively, and making unsafe lane changes to curb serious crashes.

The I-70 corridor is especially busy this time of year. CSP says anyone driving on Interstate 70 between the Utah state line and the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnel will need to be watching their speed.

Participating Agencies: Colorado State Patrol Troop 4C, Summit County Sheriff’s Office, Silverthorne PD, Dillon PD, Frisco PD, New Castle PD, Rifle PD, Vail PD, Avon PD, Glenwood Springs PD, Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, Eagle County Sheriff’s Office, Parachute PD, Silt PD.

