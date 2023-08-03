Colorado Mesa University offers free application for Grand Valley residents

CMU Mascot
CMU Mascot(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 18 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado Mesa University is working to break down barriers when it comes to providing access to higher education-that’s the goal of the new application fees for Colorado Mesa University.

Kim Medina the assistant vice president of enrollment management says residents in Mesa, Montrose and Delta counties will see no application fee when applying for the university.

Medina says most kids who graduate high school around the valley are not pursuing higher education or technical degrees.

“In Mesa County, our local high school graduates, about 60% of them aren’t going on to any further technical school, community college university.” Medina said, “We’re trying to remove any barrier that we can to help them pursue a college education.”

The university will still offer free application days in October.

The current free application is available for both CMU and CMU Tech.

