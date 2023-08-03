An 87-year-old woman fought off an intruder, then fed him after he told her he was ‘awfully hungry’

Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine.
Marjorie Perkins speaks to a reporter Wednesday, Aug. 2, 2023, at her home in Brunswick, Maine. Perkins, 87, was left bruised after police said a teenager broke into her home and attacked her. She fought off the intruder and gave him food before he fled.
By The Associated Press
Published: Aug. 3, 2023
(AP) - Marjorie Perkins said she awoke at 2 a.m. on July 26 and saw the young man standing over her bed. He had shed his shirt and pants and told her he was going to cut her.

“I thought to myself, if’s he’s going to cut, then I’m going to kick,” she said.

She put on her shoes and fought back, putting a chair between them as the two jostled in her Brunswick home. The intruder struck her on the cheek and forehead before switching tactics and heading for the kitchen. He told Perkins that he was “awfully hungry,” she said.

So, she gave him a box of peanut butter and honey crackers, two protein drinks and two tangerines.

Perkins dialed 911 on her rotary phone and was talking to a dispatcher while the intruder collected his pants and left. He left behind a knife, shirt, shoes and a water bottle containing alcohol, she said.

Perkins, who has become a bit of an international celebrity since the attack, said she still feels safe in the home where she’s resided for 42 years, but worries about rampant crime. She said it seems to have gotten worse over the past few years and that criminals don’t fear going to jail.

“I think our law has just folded up,” she said. “People aren’t afraid of anything anymore. They feel they can do as they please.”

Police quickly tracked down the teenager and charged him with burglary, criminal threatening, assault and consuming liquor as a minor, news outlets reported. Authorities did not release his identity because of his age.

Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

