Truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spills on highway

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over an Arkansas highway.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)
By Andrew McMunn
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:21 PM MDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PRESCOTT, Ark. (Gray News) – Officials in Arkansas had to deal with a sticky situation on the roads Tuesday.

The Arkansas Department of Transportation tweeted photos of a truck carrying nacho cheese that had spilled all over Interstate 30 West near Prescott.

The spill caused a portion of the highway to close while officials figured out how to clear the cans of cheese.

A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.
A truck carrying cans of nacho cheese spilled all over a highway in Arkansas.(Arkansas Department of Transportation)

“Taco Tuesday, anyone?” the department said in the tweet.

According to authorities, the highway was reopened later that evening.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
hit and run
Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be heavy at times, and they'll leave some areas dry.
Heavy storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday
Colorado Bureau of Investigations hosts ‘Missing in Colorado’ event
Colorado Bureau of Investigations hosts ‘Missing in Colorado’ event

Latest News

In this combo image made from photos provided by the United States District Court, Western...
Pittsburgh synagogue gunman will be sentenced to death for the nation’s deadliest antisemitic attack
Authorities in Hawaii say an investigation is underway after a man was fatally attacked by a...
‘Senseless tragedy’: Elderly man dies after being attacked by pack of dogs
The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study
The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI
Experts warn of rise in scammers using AI