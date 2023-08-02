Have you seen this man? FBI seeks help from the public to identify more victims

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The FBI is asking for the public’s help in linking an unknown number of sexual assaults in as many as ten states to an Oregon man arrested in Reno, Nevada last month.

The FBI stated that 29-year-old Negasi Zuberi was arrested after a Washington woman escaped his home in Klamath Falls, Oregon, claiming she was kidnapped, sexually assaulted, and locked in a cinderblock cell.

Zuberi has lived in 10 states over the past decade, and FBI investigators said that they have reason to believe there are additional sexual assault victims. Some of the states he lived in could include California, Washington, Oregon, Colorado, Utah, Florida, New York, New Jersey, Alabama, and Nevada.

At least four sexual assaults have been linked to Zuberi, said authorities.

The FBI said that Zuberi has been known by multiple aliases: Justin Hyche, Justin Kouassi, and Sakima.

Police were not able to say where in Colorado he may have lived or when.

Law enforcement said that the woman was able to escape after “a few hours” by repeatedly punching the door until it came loose. Authorities said she was able to make it to a passer-by, who called 911.

The victim suffered lacerations to her hands, but police said that she is “physically okay.”

If you think you may have been a victim in this case, the FBI asks that you visit its dedicated reporting website, call 1-800-CALL-FBI, or call the FBI Portland Field Office at (503) 224-4181

