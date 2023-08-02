Drying, warming begin even amid a few storms on Thursday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms are possible again this evening through about midnight. The scattered nature of the showers and storms will mean that some areas stay dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. The storms will wind down by about midnight, but a stray shower thunderstorm is possible through early Thursday morning.

Stormy Spots on Tuesday

A few showers or thunderstorms are possible on Thursday. They will not be as widespread or as common as they have been, and more of them will be over the higher terrain than over the valleys. Since the storms will be fewer, more of us are more likely to be dry. The few areas that do get rain can get some heavy rain and a lot of lightning.

Drying & Warming Starting Thursday

A drying and warmer trend will continue through Friday and Saturday. A cold front will pass through Western Colorado and offer some slight cooling for Sunday and Monday, but the dry weather will likely prevail through at least the next week to ten days.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy at time, and they produce frequent lightning. The scattered nature of the storms will leave many areas dry. Sunset is at 8:26 PM. We’ll cool from upper 80s around 6 PM to mid-80s at 8 PM and then upper 70s at 10 PM. Rainy areas can be cooler. Most showers and storms will end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly cloudy. Low temperatures by morning will be near 68 degrees around Grand Junction, 61 degrees around Montrose, 63 degrees around Delta, and 53 degrees around Cortez. Thursday will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy with a small chance for a few showers and thunderstorms. More areas will stay dry than get rain. Sunrise is at 6:15 AM. High temperatures will be near 92 degrees around Grand Junction, 88 degrees around Montrose, 90 degrees around Delta, and 90 degrees around Cortez.

