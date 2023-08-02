The Colorado River basin has lost trillions of gallons to climate change, according to study

By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - More than 10 trillion gallons of water have been lost from the Colorado River basin between 2000 and 2021, according to a recent study from researchers at UCLA.

The researchers found that climate change has significantly impacted the Colorado River’s water levels over the past two decades. Higher temperatures have resulted in a 10% decrease in the river’s flow.

That’s a total volume about the size of Lake Mead.

The Colorado River runs through seven states, and provides water for about 40 million people.

