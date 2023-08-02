Western Colorado Community College rebrands to Colorado Mesa University Tech

President of CMU John Marshall said the needs of the region have changed
By (Kyrsten McBrayer)
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 2:05 PM MDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Change is on the way. The Western Colorado Community College is beginning it’s transition to a name more aligned with it’s parent institution, Colorado Mesa University. August 1 was the official announcement of WCCC becoming CMU Tech, in an effort to highlight the importance of trade careers and technical education.

President of CMU John Marshall said the needs of the region have changed. As part of their ‘Forming the Future’ initiative, CMU realized the rebrand did a better job of representing the programs offered. The strategic planning process to change the name took into consideration the thoughts of students, faculty, staff, and community members.

“Our board of trustees will be here in a few weeks, then we will likely start to roll out the signs and so forth. The campaign that we’re using is called ‘Becoming CMU Tech’ and the idea is that you don’t just flip a switch overnight. This is going to become a campaign throughout the course of the year as we make families and the community as well as business people in the workforce available,” said Marshall.

The funding for the new name change will come directly from CMU’s ordinary budget for marketing and promotional materials. With the change, the president says they hope to bring more programs online as needed and incorporate new programs as the desire becomes apparent.

On August 17 CMU will have an informal unveiling outside of the formally known WCCC building B.

President Marshall says the transition will be a constant throughout the course of the next year.

