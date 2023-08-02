Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving

The bank has donated tens of millions of dollars to non-profits over its 50-year history.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 2, 2023 at 11:33 AM MDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Colorado celebrated 147 years as a state on Tuesday, and Alpine Bank celebrated 50 years of philanthropy on the same day.

The bank is donating $425,500 to employee-selected organizations. 853 employees in total will donate via a one-time $500 gift to eligible Colorado non-profits.

“Since its inception in 1974, Alpine Bank has exemplified a philanthropic spirit by providing non-profit organizations with over $55 million in grants, scholarships, sponsorships and other donations,” said Governor Jared Polis. August 1 was proclaimed Alpine Bank Day by the governor.

Regional President of Alpine Bank Tyler Dahl said that it was good to see how many non-profits his staff are engaged with, including HopeWest,CASA, Roice Hurst, and many others.

A total of $135,000 has been donated to Mesa County non-profits. All of that donated money will stay in the local economy.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
hit and run
Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be heavy at times, and they'll leave some areas dry.
Heavy storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday
Colorado Bureau of Investigations hosts ‘Missing in Colorado’ event
Colorado Bureau of Investigations hosts ‘Missing in Colorado’ event

Latest News

Mesa County Sheriff’s Office celebrates National Night Out
Mesa County Sheriff’s Office celebrates National Night Out
Monday was a big win for Colorado after President Joe Biden decided to keep space command...
Sen. Hickenlooper praises Biden admin for keeping Space Command in Colorado
The bank has donated tens of millions of dollars to non-profits over its 50-year history.
Alpine Bank celebrates 50 years of philanthropic giving
Drug cartels are adapting to use modern technology to sell drugs, and the DEA is working to...
Colorado's fentanyl crisis is changing the face of drug enforcement