Sen. Hickenlooper praises Biden admin for keeping Space Command in Colorado

By (Hannah Hickman)
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 4:29 PM MDT
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Monday was a big win for Colorado after President Joe Biden decided to keep space command headquarters in Colorado Springs.

Today senator John Hickenlooper spoke about the reasoning behind keeping it in Colorado. The decision overturns a last-ditch decision by the trump administration to move it to Alabama and the decision ends months of politically fueled debate.

Biden’s decisions angered Alabama lawmakers as the new location was set to be located in Huntsville. Alabama republican senator Tommy Tuberville says the proposed relocation of the headquarters were in predominantly red states and was overlooked. Sen. Hickenlooper says that’s not the case.

“America is recognized internationally as a place where the military and the political leaders are separate, and politics don’t interfere with how the military needs to run.” Sen. Hickenlooper said. “To say that this is red state versus blue state is nonsense.”

Sen. Hickenlooper also said by keeping space command in Colorado, Coloradans get to see firsthand how local and state leaders work together showcasing the unity that builds America.

“All of our representatives, Republican and Democrats, Michael Bennett and myself both US senators, we’re focused on working together, and that unity of purpose is what makes America great.” Sen. Hickenlooper said.

Sen. Hickenlooper said the decision to keep Space Command in Colorado solidifies the base’s purpose. By keeping it in Colorado he said operations would not be disrupted which could have led to foreign threats moving on American territory.

“That would have been a tremendous risk for our country with, Russia and Ukraine, with China expanding its global ambitions. We need Space Command at full operational capability, ASAP.” Sen. Hickenlooper said.

The Senator also said by allowing Space Command to stay in Colorado, people across the state are benefiting from the business opportunities the base provides.

