Rain and high moisture levels aid firefighters on Lowline Fire

Much-needed rain could help firefighters contain a blaze burning near Gunnison, Colorado.
By (Kacie Sinton)
Published: Aug. 1, 2023 at 3:02 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - Rainfall across the mountains could aid fire crews in fighting the Lowline Fire burning 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison. Recent warm and dry weather helped fuel the lightning-sparked fire.

Crews report that thunderstorms passed over the fire Monday afternoon, but very little rain fell and humidity was lower than expected. Less-than-favorable conditions led to more ignitions.

However, high overall moisture levels slowed the fire’s ability to spread and reduced the fire’s activity overall. Rain expected Tuesday should significantly dampen the fire, according to crews.

The fire burned through 1,427 acres as of Tuesday morning. Containment is reported at 21%.

Homes and other structures are endangered by the fire, and mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages.

Over 400 firefighters are working on extinguishing the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scattered showers and thunderstorms can be heavy at times, and they'll leave some areas dry.
Heavy storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
Montrose County Sheriff’s Office, coroner investigating homicide-suicide
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships

Latest News

Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
Biden decides to keep Space Command in Colorado, rejecting move to Alabama
State puts Friday Health Plans into liquidation, consumers to lose insurance Aug. 31
State puts Friday Health Plans into liquidation, consumers to lose insurance Aug. 31
Money Generic
Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease grant cycle to start
hit and run
Hit and run on North Avenue and Cannell Avenue