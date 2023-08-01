Rain and high moisture levels aid firefighters on Lowline Fire

GUNNISON, Colo. (KJCT) - Rainfall across the mountains could aid fire crews in fighting the Lowline Fire burning 14 miles north-northwest of Gunnison. Recent warm and dry weather helped fuel the lightning-sparked fire.

Crews report that thunderstorms passed over the fire Monday afternoon, but very little rain fell and humidity was lower than expected. Less-than-favorable conditions led to more ignitions.

However, high overall moisture levels slowed the fire’s ability to spread and reduced the fire’s activity overall. Rain expected Tuesday should significantly dampen the fire, according to crews.

The fire burned through 1,427 acres as of Tuesday morning. Containment is reported at 21%.

Homes and other structures are endangered by the fire, and mandatory evacuations are in place in the Squirrel Creek and Mill Creek drainages.

Over 400 firefighters are working on extinguishing the blaze.

Copyright 2023 KJCT. All rights reserved.