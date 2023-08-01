Mesa County Public Health back-to-school vaccine clinic

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - This Saturday Mesa County Public Health is hosting a back-to-school vaccine clinic.

The clinic will be open from 9 a.m. to noon at the public health clinic located at 510 29 1/2 road in Grand Junction.

Walk-ins are accepted, appointments are needed. Parents are asked to bring their kid’s immunization record with them along with their insurance card.

The clinic accepts all major health insurance plans...but there will also be programs available for those without insurance.

Covid-19 vaccines will also be available at the clinic if families are interested.

