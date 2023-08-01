Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease grant cycle to start

Money Generic
By Bernie Lange
Published: Jul. 31, 2023 at 11:01 PM MDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KKCO) - $350.000 will soon be available through the Mesa County Federal Mineral Lease District. Applications for the grand cycle will open August 1.

The grant program through the Federal Mineral Lease District is meant to help county entities to support large scale projects like the Plateau Valley broadband program or the Clifton Library Center.

There is also a mini grant program that offers up to $50,000 in grants.

Applications will be accepted until September 8. The winners will be selected around October 18th.

For more information on the grant program go to this website.

http://www.mesafml.org/current-grant-cycle/

