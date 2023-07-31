Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - If you visit the Rocky Mountain Values website, it’s pretty clear how important health care coverage is to the organization. Sitting front-and-center on the home page is a call-to-action to protect Coloradans access to Medicare and Medicaid coverage.

Today, the organization says that it took its message directly to Congresswoman Lauren Boebert by dropping off a letter at her district offices. The message? “Stop trying to gut Medicare.”

The letter criticizes Boebert’s support of the Republican Study Committee’s budget, which critics said would potentially cut off tens of millions of Americans from health care. The organization also targeted Boebert for her voting record on the Inflation Reduction Act and the national debt, claiming that the congresswoman’s position aligned with major drug companies seeking to drive medication costs up and accused her of using the threat of economic crisis as a bargaining chip.

However, Boebert’s team disagreed with the contents in the letter, stating that several aspects of the letter were not accurate. Drew Sexton, Campaign Manager for Congresswoman Lauren Boebert stated,”Desperate publicity stunts like the one today won’t change Rep. Lauren Boebert’s unwavering support for our seniors and her track record of substantive results for the 3rd District. Rocky Mountain Values continues to attack Congresswoman Boebert with misleading and desperate claims to try and confuse voters. This far-left special-interest group is solely dedicated to tearing down the Congresswoman and has no credibility on issues of public policy. Rep. Boebert has NEVER voted to cut Medicare and has NEVER voted to cut Social Security for that matter. To be clear, she has also never supported any plan to cut these two vital programs that provide important healthcare and retirement benefits that senior citizens in the Third District depend on. Our voters deserve better than smears from left-wing groups.”

Proponents of the budget said that the cuts would “make medicare more market-oriented and efficient” by condensing medicare into a single federal option and encouraging competition, according to the RSC website.

Medicare was originally signed into law 58 years ago on Sunday, with several expansions to the program made over the decades.

You can read the full letter below.

Open Letter to Representative Lauren Boebert from Rocky Mountain Values (Rocky Mountain Values)

