Monsoon-like rain turns us cooler

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The monsoon-like moisture that everyone has been asking about has finally made it to the Western Slope. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will be likely with much cooler temperatures through the middle of the week.

Monsoon-Like Showers and Thunderstorms

We got a taste of what the opening half of the work week will have to offer for us this past weekend. Long-awaited monsoon-like moisture finally started nudging up into the southern half of the Western Slope, and we saw scattered to numerous showers and thunderstorms mostly over the higher elevations of the region on Saturday and Sunday. That monsoon-like moisture will continue to stream through the region through at least Wednesday, and with it we should see increasing rain chances with each day. Most of the rain will start over the higher elevations early each afternoon, then several of those storms could migrate down into the valleys by the late afternoon and early evening. Slow-moving storms will create heavy rainfall in some locations, and we’ll have to watch for gusty outflow winds and potentially some small hail in the stronger cells. Not everyone is guaranteed to see rain over the next few days, but we are definitely in the middle of some of our best rain chances that we’ve seen in at least a couple of months.

Cooler Temperatures Settling In

Regardless of how much rain we see, the increased moisture will keep a good deal of cloud cover around for much of each day. Those clouds will help pull temperatures back toward the middle and upper 80s to lower 90s for many of us in the lower elevations. Locations that are able to see multiple rounds of rain could see temperatures even cooler than that.

Drying Out, But Staying Cooler

Drier air starts to move back in Wednesday night and through the day on Thursday. While we will see rain and most of the clouds moving out of the region for the end of the work week and into the weekend, temperatures for now look to continue to hang around the upper 80s to lower 90s. We may have a couple of days that break into the middle 90s, but we should stay quite a ways away from the lower 100s and record-breaking heat that we’ve seen on multiple occasions through the month of July.

Next 24 Hours

Partly to mostly cloudy skies continue through the early afternoon as scattered showers and storms start popping up over the higher elevations of the region, then some of that rain will start migrating down into the valleys by later this afternoon and into the early evening. Temperatures should be able to reach the upper 80s and lower 90s before increasing clouds and rain chances start turning us cooler through the rest of the day. Most of the rain ends tonight, but a few isolated showers and storms could continue to stick around. Expect another partly to mostly cloudy and humid night with lows only falling into the middle and upper 60s to lower 70s. Tuesday morning should start off mostly dry, then scattered showers and thunderstorms return once again by the afternoon.

