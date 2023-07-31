Heavy storms possible Tuesday & Wednesday

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - Scattered showers and thunderstorms have mostly been over the higher terrain this afternoon - especially across the High Country - and that’s left a lot of us dry. More scattered showers and thunderstorms are in the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday. Still, we won’t all get rain, but more of us should get rain than have gotten rain so far.

Localized Flash Flood Risk

The National Weather Service has included much of Western Colorado in an elevated risk for excessive rainfall for both Wednesday and Thursday. That means there is some potential for localized flash flooding. A bigger and more widespread flash flood threat extends from the northern Front Range eastward across Metro Denver and Colorado Springs to the Northeastern Plains. Wednesday’s threat is mostly along and north/east of Highway 50. Remember -- if flash flooding threatens burn scars of recent wildfires, highways near those areas will often be closed. This especially includes Interstate 70 through Glendwood Canyon.

When Stormy Weather Is Most Likely

The scattered showers and thunderstorms will be most widespread over the High Country. Showers and thunderstorms could increase across the Western Slope this evening, so our biggest potential for rain in the valleys is bigger between about 7 PM and midnight. Some storms can be heavy, but there will be areas that miss that rain. A few showers or thunderstorms are possible through the morning drive Tuesday and then we’ll get a break through about lunchtime. Scattered showers and thunderstorms will increase again between about noon and 3 PM. They’ll linger through the evening and then end overnight.

Our Next 24 Hours

This evening will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. The scattered nature of the showers and thunderstorms will leave many areas dry. Where rain falls, it can fall heavily. Potentially life-threatening lightning is possible. Sunset is at 8:28 PM. We’ll cool from mid-80s around 6 PM to lower 80s at 8 PM to upper 70s at 10 PM. Rainy areas can be cooler. The showers and thunderstorms will mostly end by midnight. The rest of tonight will be partly to mostly cloudy with a stray shower or thunderstorm possible. Low temperatures will be near 73 degrees around Grand Junction, 66 degrees around Montrose, 69 degrees around Delta, and 62 degrees around Cortez. Tuesday will be partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and thunderstorms. Some storms can be heavy. Again, the scattered nature of the rain will leave some areas dry. We’ll warm from lower 70s at 7 AM to lower 80s at noon to upper 80s at 4 PM. High temperatures will be near 89 degrees around Grand Junction, 86 degrees around Montrose, 90 degrees around Delta, and 87 degrees around Cortez.

