Federal disaster loans offered to businesses impacted by Hwy 133 closure

Image of the collapsed portion of Colorado Highway 133 after a culvert failure washed away the...
Image of the collapsed portion of Colorado Highway 133 after a culvert failure washed away the road(KKCO/KJCT)
By (Hannah Hickman)
Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) - The small business administration is offering federal disaster loans for small businesses economically impacted by the Colorado highway 133 road closure.

The funding may apply to small nonfarm businesses...small agriculture cooperatives....and most non-profit organizations all located in Delta, Gunnison, Hindsdale, Montrose, and Ouray counties.

Each business can qualify for economic injury disaster loans of up to two million dollars. The loans can be used to pay debts...payroll accounts and other bills that can’t be paid because of the road closures.

Eligibility is based on the financial impact of the disaster not the actual property damage.

Copyright 2023 KKCO. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
Suspect charged with child abuse and felony menacing in early morning incident
We say farewell to triple-digit heat, at least for now, as we welcome a late-season appearance...
We’re turning cooler, and rain comes with it
Neighbors discuss gravel pit that could be coming to Grand Junction
Neighbors against proposed gravel pit in Mesa County
USA Cycling announced Magnus White's death in a statement Sunday.
17-year-old American cyclist killed while training for mountain bike world championships
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash
Colorado State Patrol Trooper involved in crash

Latest News

Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate
Colorado deputy won’t be charged for Tasing a man who was then hit and killed on interstate
Millions coming to Colorado communities.
$74 million headed to Colorado projects
FILE - Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., speaks during a House Committee on Natural Resources...
Rocky Mountain Values issues open letter criticizing Rep. Lauren Boebert
"Pool" of mosquitoes test positive by Delta County Health Department
“Pool” of mosquitoes test positive for West Nile in Delta County