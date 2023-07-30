Finishing the weekend on the warm side before some relief moves in

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. (KJCT) -

The remainder of our Saturday:

We will continue feeling the warmer temperatures in the Grand Valley throughout our evening, staying in the 90-degree range. It’s not until overnight that temperatures will fall into the 80s and 70s.

For Delta, Montrose, and Cortez, the evening will hang around the lower 90s to mid-80s before falling into the 70s and 60s overnight.

Cloud cover will continue throughout the evening and eventually taper off to clear skies overnight and low temperatures in the lower 70s for Grand Junction, the mid to lower 60s for Delta and Montrose, and the mid-50s for Cortez.

A look into Sunday:

Temperatures will continue to remain on the warm side, falling into the upper 90s. Some may notice this slight change in the temperatures. Highs will sit around the upper 90s for Grand Junction and lower 90s for Delta, Montrose, and Cortez.

What will make tomorrow a little different is that the valleys will receive a few pop-up showers toward the evening. Montrose has a better chance of receiving a few scattered showers around the evening hours.

A look into next week:

Temperatures are going to fall, but not dramatically as we may think. In Grand Junction and Delta, temperatures will fall to the lower 90s towards the middle of the week, whereas in Montrose and Corte, they will sit in the upper 80s.

Like Sunday, where pop-up showers are possible, these chances start to ramp up for Monday thru Wednesday. A few thunderstorms are also possible with the rainfall. Eventually, the drier air returns by Thursday for the valleys, which will continue leading into the weekend. The mountains will continue to see afternoon and evening thunderstorms and rainfall day after day before tapering off overnight.

